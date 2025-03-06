Chelsea keen on signing winger with £42 million release clause as they look to bolster attack - Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez, according to The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with the Andalusian side this season, registering one goal and two assists from 16 games for the senior side.

Manuel Pellegrini switched the player to the left wing following Antony's arrival in the winter from Manchester United. However, that hasn't affected the youngster's performances, who has been equally effective on the opposite flank. Rodriguez was particularly impressive against Real Madrid in the league last weekend. The Spaniard started the game and even set up a goal to help Real Betis pick up a 2-1 win.

His efforts have caused a stir across Europe, with multiple clubs already sending scouts to watch him play. Chelsea are apparently among his suitors and are already plotting a move for the player at the end of the campaign.

The Blues have altered their approach in the transfer market of late, and now focus solely on talented young players. The London giants already have an impressive arsenal of gifted footballers at their disposal and have now set their sights on Rodriguez.

The Spaniard is under contract 2029, and reportedly has a £42 million release clause in his deal. However, that is unlikely to stop Chelsea, who have splashed the cash on younger talents in recent windows. With the likes of Jadon Sancho failing to impress, Rodriguez could prove to be an asset to the club in time.

Atletico Madrid eyeing a Chelsea ace: Reports

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, according to Fichajes.net. The Spaniard has been on decent form for the Blues this season, registering four goals and three assists from 30 games.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, but the London giants are apparently open to his departure. Atletico Madrid are apparently eyeing the situation with interest, with Reinildo Mandava and Javi Galan on the wrong side of 30.

Diego Simeone wants more cover for the position and has set his sights on Cucurella. The Spaniard could be open to a move back to LaLiga this summer as he enters his prime.

While he hasn't lived up to expectations at Chelsea, the player could still be a nifty addition to Atletico Madrid's squad. Given that he is no longer indispensable for the London giants, Cucurella could also be available on a cut-price deal this year.

