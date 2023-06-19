Chelsea keeping tabs on 22-year-old goalkeeper who can provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Evening Standard, new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has decided he is happy with Kepa being his No.1 shot-stopper next season. The Spaniard is now expected to stay with the west Londoners.

However, the 28-year-old could be given competition in the form of Mamardashvili. The Valencia goalkeeper is reportedly well-placed to arrive at Chelsea if Edouard Mendy is sold. The Senegalese shot-stopper is in talks with Saudi giants Al Ahli over a three-year deal.

Mamardashvili, 22, was in fine form this past season, keeping nine clean sheets in 42 appearances across competitions at the Mestalla. Given his age, the Georgian international could be signed as the long-term replacement for Kepa.

Chelsea were previously interested in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, they have stepped away from their pursuit of the Cameroonian valued at £50 million. Pochettino is happy to head into the 2023-24 campaign with Kepa as his first-choice shot-stopper.

Kepa endured a mixed past season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. However, his new Blues manager thinks he and goalkeeping coach Toni Jiminez can further improve the former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper's game.

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly are headed to the Saudi Pro League

Hakim Ziyech's nightmare spell in west London is coming to an end.

90min reports that Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly are set to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Ziyech is reportedly closing in on a move to Saudi giants Al Nassr where he will link up with iconic forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Moroccan has lacked game time at Chelsea this past season, starting just nine of 24 games across competitions.

The 30-year-old has agreed on a three-year deal pending a medical. He becomes the latest household name to arrive in Saudi and could be joined by Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender is in Al Hilal's sights and talks are progressing over a move. It is claimed that the 31-year-old has snubbed a return to Serie A on loan in order to secure a permanent switch to the Middle East.

Koulibaly is also set to be handed a three-year deal at the King Fahd International Stadium. He endured a disappointing past campaign at Chelsea after arriving from Napoli last summer. The defender helped the Blues keep 11 clean sheets in 32 games while scoring two goals and providing one assist.

