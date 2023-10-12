Chelsea keeping tabs on €60 million rated Spaniard who is keen on joining Barcelona - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo who is eyeing a move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

According to Sport BILD (via Mundo Deportivo), Olmo's preferred destination is Barca and he's seriously considering leaving Leipzig. The Spanish attacker's stock has risen in the Bundesliga and he's earned a regular place in Spain's national team.

There is a €60 million release clause in Olmo's contract which has alerted not only Barcelona but several European giants. Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are all keeping watch.

Olmo has bagged five goals and one assist in four games across competitions for Leipzig this season. He's managed 26 goals and 30 assists in 127 games for Die Roten Bullen. The Bundesliga side's sporting director Rouven Schroder has already analyzed the situation and is preparing the way for a potential departure next summer.

Chelsea's interest stems from a lack of improvement in attack under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke did not impress.

Moreover, the Blues are still in need of replacing several attackers who departed this past summer. The likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic all left Stamford Bridge. He could reunite with Christopher Nkunku who joined Pochettino's side in the summer.

However, it appears Chelsea may have to battle Barcelona for Olmo's signature with the Spaniard desiring a move to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are still yet to replace Ousmane Dembele who joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen claims Eden Hazard was so good Chelsea gave him free rein

Andreas Christensen heaped praise on Eden Hazard.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday (October 10) at the age of 32. The Belgian had been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

Hazard spent seven years at Stamford Bridge from 2012 to 2019 and became a hero for the Blues in that time. He bagged 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games across competitions.

The two-time Premier League champion's former Chelsea teammate Christensen has lauded him upon his retirement. He talked up his qualities during his spell at the Premier League giants:

"If you look at all the matches we played, his qualities speak for themselves. He had quality with front and rear to finish and he could do everything, I feel. You could give him the ball and then he could do something. He was really wild during the years I was there."

The Barcelona defender then suggested Chelsea let him do as he please because of his extraordinary talent:

"When you have so much quality, it's not like it's going to be too easy, but he had so much confidence and quality that he could just switch it on and off. That's why people didn't care what he did in everyday life, if he just kept playing the way he did, because he was really that good."

Hazard's retirement comes after a disappointing spell at Madrid where his career took a nosedive. He managed just seven goals and 12 assists in 76 games across competitions amid injury problems and a lack of form.