Chelsea keeping tabs on Napoli star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the progress of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The striker has been one of the best players in Serie A in the opening stages of the 2021-22 campaign. He has been linked with a number of top European clubs in recent weeks.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Chelsea view Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Timo Werner, who has struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.

The German netted just six goals in 35 league appearances for the Blues last term and has scored one goal in six appearances this season. Recent reports suggest that the forward is now keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly preparing themselves for the potential exit of Erling Haaland and view Werner as the ideal replacement for the Norwegian.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen joined Napoli in the summer of 2019 in a deal confirmed to be worth €68 million. The Nigerian failed to make a big impact in his first season at the club, scoring just 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring seven goals in seven appearances for Napoli across all competitions. He has helped the club win all their games in Serie A this season, taking them to the top of the table.

Chelsea will need to sell a number of fringe players to fund a move for Victor Osimhen

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2021-22 campaign

Napoli reportedly value Victor Osimhen at close to £100 million due to his impressive performances this season.

Chelsea have a number of fringe players in their squad at the moment. The Blues will need to sell the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kepa Arrizabalaga to raise the funds required to sign Victor Osimhen.

Also Read

However, it seems unlikely that Chelsea will spend such a large amount of money on a new striker after spending £97.5 million (€115m) to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh