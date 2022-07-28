Chelsea could launch £96 million double raid to sign replacements if they lose Azpilicueta and Alonso - Reports

Chelsea could raid Serie A giants Inter Milan if they happen to lose both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer, according to Tuttosport (via Football 365).

The Blues are targeting Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries in a deal which could see them spend around £96 million.

At the time of writing, Chelsea have only signed two players this summer. They have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly and are in the market for a few other players.

But the Blues could be left to fill a massive hole if Alonso and Azpilicueta decide to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The duo are currently linked with a move to Barcelona and Thomas Tuchel will need adequate replacements for them. According to the aforementioned source, those replacements are set to come from Inter Milan in the form of Skriniar and Dumfries.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Milan Skriniar has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The Parisian giants have made a bid of around €60 million (£50 million).

But Inter Milan want somewhere in the region of €70 million (£58 million) for the Slovakian defender.

PSG could now face serious competition from Chelsea with Tuttosport saying to beware of the Premier League giants.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries' situation at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Get Italian Football News]. dlvr.it/SVQfC6 Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries' situation at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Get Italian Football News]. dlvr.it/SVQfC6

The centre-back position is one where Chelsea desperately need to bring in an extra body despite the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have seen both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave on free transfers at the end of their contracts. They therefore need at least one more defender ahead of the new season.

Denzel Dumfries, on the other hand, is an adequate option at right-back. The Dutchman is a modern-day attacking full-back who contributed five goals and seven assists from 45 appearances for Inter Milan last season.

Dumfries, however, could cost the Blues somewhere in the region of €45 million (£37 million).

Chelsea play Udinese in their final pre-season game of the summer

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Italy to face Udinese in their final pre-season game on July 29 ahead of the new Premier League season. The Blues haven't had the best preparations ahead of the new season.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC All the info you need ahead of our trip to Italy to face Udinese! All the info you need ahead of our trip to Italy to face Udinese! ℹ️

Chelsea secured a narrow 2-1 win over Mexican side Club America before losing to MLS side Charlotte FC in a penalty shootout. They would then go on to lose 4-0 to London rivals Arsenal in Orlando, United States.

