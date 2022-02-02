Chelsea could launch bid for 24-year-old Real Madrid star this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

Militao joined Real Madrid from FC Porto for €50 million in 2019. He is a versatile defender who can play both as a right-back and centre-back.

After a slow start to life in Madrid, Militao has come of age in the Spanish capital. He has primarily functioned as a centre-back and has partnered with David Alaba this season.

Militao is only 24 years old and is expected to develop into one of the finer defenders in world football. His good form for Madrid this season has drawn interest from Chelsea. However, it will be a tough deal to crack for the Blues, who will have to deal with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The Galacticos lost club legend Sergio Ramos and first-team defender Raphael Varane to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United last summer. As a result, they are unlikely to let go of Militao, as it will leave them short-staffed in the backline. Militao's contract at the Bernabeu runs until 2025.

Chelsea may face a defensive crisis in the summer

Chelsea's interest in Militao may have come in order to avert a defensive crisis in the summer. The Blues have three defenders in the final years of their respective contracts - Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Rudiger's contract situation has progressed slightly, but he is still far from signing a new contract. The big German defender has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Azpilicueta is looking to secure a two-year extension on his current deal, but the club have given him a one-year rebuttal. His extension talks have stalled as well, with Barcelona keen to acquire his services next summer.

Christensen was close to agreeing a new deal, but talks fell apart towards the end of 2021. Interest from other clubs, including European giants like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, stopped him from penning a new deal at Chelsea. He now wants to evaluate his options further and has demanded better pay before signing a new contract at the Bridge.

Should Chelsea lose all three defenders in the summer, they will be left short on numbers in defence. Hence, the interest in Militao makes sense for the Blues. However, it seems an unlikely deal so far.

