Chelsea could launch move to sign 36-year-old star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Keylor Navas from PSG this summer. The Costa Rican goalkeeper has done well in the Premier League on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing a vital role in their ensuring their survival in the league.

As per a report in Foot Mercato, Chelsea could be the next destination for Navas as the Blues are keen on signing an experienced goalkeeper.

PSG are open to the sale of Navas this summer as they still see Gianluigi Donnarumma as their #1 goalkeeper. The Costa Rican star wants to play regularly and could be open to the switch if he is promised minutes.

The futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy at Chelsea are hanging in the balance after a string of sub-par performances. Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly going to be the new Chelsea manager, is keen on getting a new goalkeeper.

Emi Martinez, David Raya, Roberto Sanchez, Andre Onana, Diogo Costa and Mike Maignan have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge side as well.

Chelsea target open to staying in Premier League

Keylor Navas hinted last month that he is open to staying at Nottingham Forest for next season. He is happy at the Premier League club and wants to understand the club's situation before thinking of a permanent move.

In an interview with GOAL, Navas claimed that he is open to going back to Paris and helping PSG, but wants to keep playing. He is ready for new challenges as well, and could be ready to jump on the chance to join Chelsea. He said:

"I feel capable of playing in any team and we will see what happens in the future. I still have a year of contract with Paris. If I have to go back there and play, I feel capable of winning the Champions League with PSG. When I was there, we had the opportunity. We were in the final when the club never reached it."

"It motivates me because I can have new challenges. I would like, when my loan ends at Nottingham, to see the intentions of the club. Then we can make decisions. But it’s true that Nottingham welcomed me very well. My family is happy and for me it is important. But we don’t know what will happen."

Navas has a year left on his contract at PSG and the Ligue 1 side have no intentions of offering him a new deal. They are very likely to cash in on the goalkeeper this summer, who was signed from Real Madrid in 2019.

