Chelsea could launch move to sign Barcelona target in January: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly launch a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Ruben Neves, who has also attracted interest from FC Barcelona. Journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that the Blues have identified the Portugal international as a priority target for January.

Phillips wrote on his Substack page:

“I’ve been told over the weekend that Neves is once again coming up in recruitment conversations and is a player being recommended by some at the club as a midfield target to push for in January.”

As per Birmingham World, Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield ranks amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of N’golo Kante and Jorginho. Both players have entered the final year of their respective deals at Stamford Bridge and could leave on free transfers.

Birmingham World reports that the west London giants are reluctant to offer Kante a long-term contract. The Frenchman is 31 and has struggled with injuries in recent times.

There has not been much progress in discussions with Jorginho either, who has also entered his thirties.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - No Wolves player has scored more penalties in the Premier League than Rúben Neves, with the midfielder scoring all seven penalties that he’s taken in the competition (Raúl Jiménez also 7/7). Composed. 7 - No Wolves player has scored more penalties in the Premier League than Rúben Neves, with the midfielder scoring all seven penalties that he’s taken in the competition (Raúl Jiménez also 7/7). Composed. https://t.co/MXVhrQmoDW

Ruben Neves could prove to be a solid acquisition for Chelsea given his ability as well as experience in the Premier League. He has been one of Wolves' best players over the years and is still quite young.

The dynamic midfielder has also been a shining light for Wolves this season despite their struggles at the bottom of the table. He has scored four goals in 14 games so far and is his side's top scorer heading into the World Cup break.

Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona for the signing of the Portuguese midfield maestro. As reported by Sport last month, Xavi Hernandez's side are also in the running to land the former Porto academy graduate.

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona full-back

The Blues are reportedly looking to lure Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde away from Camp Nou. The west London outfit are believed to be preparing a €30 million bid to land the youngster, who has been a breakout star for Barcelona this campaign.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca



What a player. Alejandro Balde is FC Barcelona's best left-back & right-back.What a player. Alejandro Balde is FC Barcelona's best left-back & right-back.What a player. 🌟 https://t.co/GjcFuzbKqf

The youngster has established himself as a regular in Xavi's side and has caught the eye with his pace and attacking runs. He is capable of playing either as a left-back or a right-back and has played in both positions under Xavi.

Balde, who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona's youth ranks, has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, providing three assists.

