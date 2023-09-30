Chelsea lead chase to sign 31-goal star as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add firepower in attack – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly among the front-runners in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Blues, who let go of the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, are currently struggling to find the back of the net. They have scored just five goals in six Premier League matches, sitting in 14th place with five points.

Chelsea, who have spent over £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, signed Nicolas Jackson and Deivid Washington to bolster their striking depth ahead of this campaign. However, the former has failed to impress after arriving in a £32 million deal from Villarreal.

Now, according to Football Insider, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit are best-placed to land Osimhen's signature. They are keeping close tabs on the ex-Lille star's situation at Napoli with a potential departure inching closer owing to a recent social media scandal.

Osimhen, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2025, is said to be reserving his right to take legal action against Gli Azzurri due to a series of derogatory TikTok videos. He could force a way out next year if he fails to repair his relationship with the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has been in pursuit of the Nigerian striker since last summer. They tried to rope in the attacker both in the January and the summer windows this year. But, a potential transfer will be tough to finalise from a Financial Fair Play standpoint now.

Osimhen, 24, is one of the hottest prospects in European football with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his services. He earned his fame due to his world-class exploits last season, scoring 31 goals in 39 matches across all competitions, helping Napoli clinch their first Serie A title since 1990.

Chelsea urged to snap up Ivan Toney soon

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown said that Chelsea should sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the near future. He said:

"Chelsea need someone like Toney, a lot more than Arsenal. They are in desperate need of a proven Premier League goalscorer, whether that's Toney or not remains to be seen. But he is someone who at least we know can score goals in the Premier League."

In May this year, the 27-year-old Englishman was handed a ban and fined £50,000 after 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules. He is set to return to action for Brentford on January 16 next year.

Toney stole the headlines due to his thrilling performances for Brentford last season. He registered 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League matches, helping his team finish ninth in the standings.