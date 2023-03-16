Chelsea legend in advanced talks to join England boss Gareth Southgate's coaching staff: Reports

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is reportedly set to join England manager Gareth Southgate's coaching staff.

As reported by TalkSPORT, the former Netherlands international is set to join the Three Lions' coaching staff as a replacement for Chris Powell.

Powell had worked with England in the last two major tournaments but has decided to leave his role to focus on his job as head of coaching at Tottenham’s academy.

Hasselbaink enjoyed a fantastic career as a footballer and graced the pitch for several top clubs in England and Europe.

In the Premier League, the Dutchman had his most memorable spell with Chelsea between 2000 and 2004 during which he scored 87 goals and provided 24 assists in 177 games.

Hasselbaink was also in the ranks of clubs like Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic, and Cardiff City in England while representing Atlético Madrid in Spain as well.

Since his retirement, the 50-year-old has worked as a coach and manager and has worked with clubs like Royal Antwerp, Burton Albion (twice), QPR, and Northampton.

The Chelsea legend has been out of the game since September after stepping down as Burton’s boss with the League One side bottom of the table.

It has been claimed that Southgate himself made an approach for Hasselbaink after Powell stepped down from his role.

The ex-Netherlands striker is looking forward to linking up with Southgate for the UEFA European Championship 2024 campaign.

Southgate is expected to name his England squad on Thursday afternoon for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Owen Hargreaves tips Chelsea and Liverpool linked star to be the best centre-back in the world

Former Premier League midfielder Owen Hargreaves has tipped Chelsea and Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol to become the best center-back in the world.

The Croatia international was part of the RB Leipzig side that suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

However, Hargreaves believes that the young defender could go on to become the best centre-back in the world. He told BT Sport:

“I think the boys said it, three centre backs in the studio before, all top players. He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one. I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day. He’s learned a lot today, and probably wouldn’t mind playing in a team like this rather than against them.”

Gvardiol is a player very much in demand, having attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. He has also been linked with clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

