Chelsea legend has agreed personal terms with Serie A club, PL club to let him go by terminating his contract - Reports

Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly agreed personal terms with Inter Milan over a two-year move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will allow him to leave as a free agent by terminating his contract prematurely. His current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season.

The journalist adds that there is mutual respect between 'Azpi' and Chelsea. He joined the west London giants in the summer of 2012 from Olympique de Marseille and has since made 508 appearances across competitions.

The 33-year-old, however, would have struggled for regular playing time had he decided to stay at the club next season. The signings of Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana and the return of Levi Colwill from his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion add serious competition in the centre-back spot.

Meanwhile, the Blues have Reece James down the right flank of their defense with Malo Gusto set to join the club before the new season. Azpilicueta has captained the team since 2019 and has won nine major trophies with Chelsea.

As it stands, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Milan Skriniar are set to leave last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up on a free transfer next month. Azpilicueta can, hence, provide crucial depth for Simone Inzaghi's side on the right side of his backline.

Azipilicueta turned down Barcelona transfer last summer for Chelsea stay

Cesar Azpilicueta confirmed midway through last season that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona as a free agent.

The Chelsea defender was heading towards free agency in the summer of 2022, with Barcelona keen on signing him. But he eventually signed a two-year deal with the Blues.

Speaking about his failed move to Barca, Azpilicueta told Cadena SER, via GOAL in December:

"The new owners arrived and they showed me the desire to stay for me. London is my home and my children speak better English than Spanish. When I made the decision, I think Xavi understood it. If things are clear, they are understood."

Chelsea desperately needed Azpilicueta's ability, versatility and leadership after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger last summer. The Spaniard ended the 2022-23 season with 32 appearances across competitions.

25 of those appearances came in the Premier League — the lowest figure for Azpiliceuta during his 11 seasons at the club.

