Chelsea 'likely to sell' forward amid interest from 3 Premier League clubs: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to offload striker Armando Broja amid interest from West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Broja, who has four years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, shot to fame last season during his loan spell at Southampton. The 20-year-old scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 appearances across all competitions.

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are 'likely to sell' Broja for a fee in the region of £30 million this summer. The striker is at the top of West Ham United's wishlist while Everton and Newcastle United are also interested in him.

While the Hammers hope to add competition to leading striker Michail Antonio, Everton aim to fill the void left by new Tottenham Hotspur signing Richarlison. The Magpies, on the other hand, are desperate to add a new striker to their squad after dropping out of the race to sign Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Prior to making his mark in the Premier League, Broja also impressed during his loan spell with Eredivisie side Vitesse. Known for his physical presence, he has earned 14 international caps for Albania so far, netting four goals in the process.

As per the aforementioned report, Chelsea are also hoping to cut ties with forward Hakim Ziyech, who has been linked with a loan move to AC Milan. The Blues have reportedly asked AC Milan for an option or obligation to buy to be included in a potential loan deal for the 29-year-old.

Two unvaccinated Chelsea players struggling to secure transfers

Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to face the uphill task of securing moves due to their negative vaccination status.

According to The Telegraph, European clubs are reluctant to sign unvaccinated players this summer to avoid another potential spike in COVID-19 infection. The report further stated that unvaccinated players are 'too much trouble to accommodate'.

Kante is in the final year of his contract and is hoping for one last major move in his career. On the other hand, Loftus-Cheek has two years left on his current deal but the club is open to listening to offers for him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder. According to various sources, the Blues are interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong (via The Guardian), Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (via The Sun) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (via The Sun).

