Chelsea line up moves for two strikers as Nicolas Jackson continues goalless streak - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly lining up Ipswich's Liam Delap and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as their targets in the forthcoming summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.net. This comes after their main striker, Nicolas Jackson, has been inconsistent in attack this season.

Thus, the Blues are looking to strengthen the center-forward position by creating healthy competition in attack. Despite Ipswich's inconsistency in the Premier League this season, Delap has proven to be an efficient striker in attack.

In 24 appearances, Delap has scored nine goals and registered two assists for Ipswich this season. His ability to also feature as a right winger in attack could also stand to benefit the Blues if signed.

Delap's familiarity with the Premier League could give him an edge in adapting to the pattern at Stamford Bridge if the deal becomes a reality. However, he's contracted at Ipswich till June 2029 and this implies that his signing might not come cheap.

As one of the potential targets, Sesko has proven to be a lethal finisher in recent times. In 29 games this season, he has scored 14 goals and provided three assists for RB Leipzig.

As a striker who has proven to be precise in front of goal, Sesko could enhance Enzo Maresca's attack if signed. However, the major dilemma in this potential transfer could be the transfer cost, as he's contracted at Leipzig till June 2029.

How has Nicolas Jackson performed at Chelsea this season?

As Chelsea's designated number nine, Jackson has been productive in attack this season. The Senegalese striker is best known for his strength and creativity in attack.

In 24 games this season, Jackson has scored nine goals and provided five assists for the Blues. He's also Chelsea's second top-scorer in the Premier League with nine goals.

Despite recent inconsistency, Jackson remains a key player in Maresca's attack. However, he needs to be consistent if he intends to retain his spot as the main striker at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old remains in contention to feature for the Blues in their next game in the FA Cup against Brighton on Saturday (February 8).

