Chelsea linked defender storms out of training without making eye contact with coaches after frustrating session: Reports

Chelsea-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was the first to leave the Bavarians’ training session on Sunday morning (October 30), Sky Sports (via the Daily Star) has reported. It has been claimed that he stormed off the pitch without making eye contact with his coaches after enduring a poor training session.

Pavard has been serving as Bayern’s first-choice right-back since his £31.5 million switch from Stuttgart in 2019. Lately, however, he has had a more difficult time getting regular minutes, with coach Julian Nagelsmann picking Noussair Mazraoui ahead of him in three of the last five matches.

The 26-year-old, who scored in Bayern’s midweek 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, is reportedly growing frustrated with his treatment at the club. He was the first player to leave Allianz Arena after Saturday’s 6-2 win over Mainz and did the same in training as well. As per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, the Frenchman endured a frustrating session and left the field without seeing eye-to-eye with his coaches.

Bayern & Football @MunichFanpage Benjamin Pavard has now scored 3 goals for Bayern this season. Benjamin Pavard has now scored 3 goals for Bayern this season. https://t.co/aD79bUArCA

Furthermore, it has been claimed that Pavard wishes to play as a center-back, but Nagelsmann may hesitate to grant his wish as he already has plenty of options in that area. To fulfill his ambition, Pavard might have to leave for greener pastures.

Pavard was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, and it was claimed that the defender was open to the idea of joining the Blues. Chelsea, however, did not make any concrete offers for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Pavard, who has scored eight goals in 136 games for Bayern across competitions, sees his contract expire in June 2024. It has been claimed that there is no talk of an extension yet.

Chelsea could use Benjamin Pavard next season

The Pensioners, who were beaten 4-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday (October 29), are in need of defensive cover. They lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the summer and could only bring in Kalidou Koulibaly as their replacement. Adding another versatile defender could do Graham Potter’s side a world of good.

Thirty-eight-year-old Thiago Silva will be out of contract in June 2023. While he remains an invaluable member of the squad, Chelsea could be inclined to bring in a younger player. Pavard, who has seemingly expressed his desire to play as a center-back, could be the perfect man to take the baton from the Brazilian.

