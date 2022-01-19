Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in race for promising Barcelona youngster - Reports

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are chasing Barcelona's young sensational midfielder Pablo Gavi as per reports from Sport. Gavi is considered an important player for Xavi's current tactical setup and is touted to be a great player for the club in the future.

Pablo Gavi has been a revelation for the Catalans this season. The 17-year-old midfielder has impressed Xavi Hernandez and his staff immensly and has also turned out to be a fan favorite among the Culers. Gavi is technically brilliant for his age and is a brilliant team player.

However, the Blaugranas have a huge problem to resolve as Gavi's current contract has a release clause of just €50 million. Since his appointment, Xavi has made the contract extension of some key players for the club a priority.

The club recently extended the contracts of both Ansu Fati and Nico Pedri with massive release clauses.

Gavi is keen to stay at Barcelona but big money offers from European giants can change his mind.

As per the latest reports from Sport, elite clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are very keen to sign Pablo Gavi. The €50 million price tag won't be a problem for these clubs. Xavi needs to act quickly in order to retain one of the most talented young midfielders in his ranks.

Barcelona leads the race to sign Chelsea star Andreas Christensen

Chelsea FC have one of the most solid defensive structures in the Premier League. This has got to do with the work that the coaches and the players put in every single day. Chelsea FC's star centreback Andreas Christensen plays an influential and commanding role for the Blues which has attracted the interest of many elite clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Barcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.



Final decision to be made soon.



Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirm. Chelsea proposal still on the table but there's no agreement. Nothing has changed. Final decision to be made soon. More about Andreas Christensen. Also Premier League clubs approached him as potential free agent signing - but Christensen wants to respect Chelsea, he's not gonna consider any English club proposal. Barcelona and FC Bayern, leading the race. Decision to be made soon.

Christensen, whose contract expires at the end of this season, is also considering a move away from the Blues. Based on the latest report from Fabrizio Romano, FC Barcelona are being touted as the favorite to sign the 25-year-old from the Blues in the upcoming transfer window.

