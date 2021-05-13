Chelsea and Liverpool set to battle for Manchester City target - Reports

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on signing Lautaro Martinez this summer. The three Premier League clubs have inquired about the Argentine forward as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Inter Milan star has recently been linked with a move away, and Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are thus keeping tabs on Martinez, as per a report in 90Min.

Lautaro Martínez was furious after being substituted after only being brought on in the 36th minute against Roma

90Min claim Inter Milan have financial issues and could be forced to sell Lautaro Martinez in the summer. The Serie A champions are keen to keep the squad intact for Antonio Conte, but some sacrifices might have to be made, as per the report.

Lautaro Martinez's agent has spoken about a possible exit amid Chelsea and Liverpool links and hinted at financial issues at the club. Alejandro Camano told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"We are calm, but the current situation at Inter prevents us from making any predictions. The lad is happy in Milan, he has just won a championship as a protagonist, but we cannot help but wait. At present it's useless to make predictions. We, like the others, first want to understand what the future of the club will be."

Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Conte yesterday during Inter-Roma have had a tense moment after Lautaro has been replaced.



Today, "clarification live from the Madison Square Garden" as Antonio Conte stated on his Instagram account



...and with Romelu Lukaku as a speaker!

Chelsea and Liverpool target Lautaro Martinez should he leave Inter

Lautaro Martinez has confirmed he was close to leaving Inter Milan. However, the destination was not Chelsea or Liverpool as per the Argentine.

The Inter star revealed to ESPN that the club was Barcelona. But the move collapsed due to financial trouble at the Catalan club. He said:

"I was truly very close to joining Barcelona and I even talked it over with Messi. However, the Blaugrana had economic problems at that moment, so I decided to stay at Inter. It proved to be the right decision, especially as we then won the Scudetto. It's just incredible to win the title at such an important club. [But] I do dream one day of returning to Racing. The fans are just as 'crazy' and passionate as the Inter ones."

Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on signing a striker this summer as they are eager to challenge for the Premier League title next season. If Inter indeed part ways with the Argentine, the Premier League clubs will look to grab him.