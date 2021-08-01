Chelsea and Liverpool set to rival Arsenal in a bid to sign Real Madrid sensation - Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to rival Arsenal in a bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Just Arsenal).

Martin Odegaard has spent the last six months on loan at Arsenal. His brief tenure in the Premier League has attracted quite a few clubs, including rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

Since Real Madrid has many attacking options, Los Blancos would not mind selling Odegaard to either of the Premier League sides as they look to generate some revenue after being hit financially due to the pandemic.

Chelsea and Liverpool have therefore joined the race to land Odegaard and rival Arsenal, who were destined to sign the 22-year-old Norwegian sensation after a successful loan spell.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have their own reasons to sign Martin Odegaard

Due to already having Premier League exposure, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are looking to sign Odegaard this summer, and each club has its own requirements.

Chelsea already has Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, who play a similar role to Martin Odegaard.

However, the Blues could see Hakim Ziyech leave Stamford Bridge this summer after not getting enough game time under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea could therefore target Odegaard to replace Ziyech. However, a deal is highly unlikely.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has been impressed by Martin Odegaard during his loan spell and would like to re-sign him on a permanent basis.

The Gunners are prepared to sell the likes of Lucas Torreira and have already seen Matteo Guendouzi leave the club to join Marseille on loan, making room for an additional midfielder if needed.

However, Liverpool's need for a central midfielder is more than any of the aforementioned clubs. The Reds lost Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, with Jurgen Klopp seeking a replacement for the Dutchman.

Liverpool has already been linked to multiple midfielders, including Florian Neuhaus, Saul Niguez and Youri Tielemans.

Despite showing interest in Martin Odegaard, the Norwegian will not come cheap. According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid has put a €50 million price tag on their midfield sensation.

