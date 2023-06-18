Chelsea and Liverpool target valued at £69 million by Serie A club amid transfer rumors: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly slapped a price tag of £69 million on Chelsea and Liverpool-linked star Nicolo Barella.

Barella, 26, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Italy over the past four seasons. He has helped the Nerazzurri lift a total of five trophies, including a Serie A title, since initially arriving on loan from Cagliari in 2019.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and vision, the 44-cap Italy international has been linked with a summer exit of late. He is likely to be sold as Inter Milan are in need of raising transfer funds to balance their books.

According to Calciomercato, Simone Inzaghi's side have set a hefty asking price for the 2020 UEFA Euro winner in light of his performances last season. With the star's deal set to expire in 2026, they are set to ask for £69 million.

Barella, who guided his team to a domestic cup double last campaign, has attracted transfer interest from a host of Premier League clubs in the recent past. Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are said to be the front-runners.

Should Barella secure a permanent switch to Chelsea this summer, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would replace Mateo Kovacic, who is reportedly set to complete a £40 million transfer to Manchester City soon.

Chelsea are also believed to be chasing other midfielders like Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia. The Blues are also possibly set to part ways with N'Golo Kante this summer.

On the other hand, Barella could also prove to be a stellar addition to Liverpool's ranks. He would replace the aging Jordan Henderson in the right-sided central midfielder role in Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly already placed a transfer bid of around £50 million for the Italian midfielder.

So far, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League finalist has registered 20 goals and 44 assists in 187 games for Inter.

Chelsea and Liverpool target breaks silence amid transfer speculation

During an interview with SPORT, Celta Vigo ace Gabri Veiga was asked to shed light on his future. He elaborated:

"It was a spectacular campaign. What I did is a dream, in the club of my life, and I'm happy about it. Right now, I don't think about the future, the present is the national team. My focus is on the U21 European Championship."

Veiga, 21, has emerged as one of the breakout stars in the La Liga due to his 11 goals and four assists in 36 games last campaign. He has popped up as a transfer target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona, as per The Guardian.

Apart from the aforementioned clubs, he is also being monitored by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as per 90min.

