Chelsea and Liverpool told to pay stunning €100 million to sign striker - Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly been told that they will need to pay €100 million to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga attacker himself is planning on undertaking a fresh project in his career.

At the moment, the former France under-21 international is contracted with the German outfit till the summer of 2029. Providing an update about the situation on his X account (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg wrote:

"Hugo Ekitike wants to take the next step and is still planning a move this summer! Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed, as previously reported. Markus Krösche continues to demand €100m."

"Ekitike has been one of the key figures behind Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League qualification: 15 goals and 8 assists in the Bundesliga. Incredible season."

Ekitike has been highly influential this season, scoring 22 goals and bagging 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. A move to Liverpool would earn him the chance to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. Meanwhile, Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League and have wait until the final gameday to have clarity over which European competition they will play in.

Both teams seem to be looking for upgrades in the striker department. Nicolas Jackson is not considered a reliable source of goals at Stamford Bridge, while Darwin Nunez has not been in Arne Slot's plans. The likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota have shared the load in this area for the Reds.

Liverpool and Chelsea in tussle to sign RB Leipzig striker in the summer- Reports

Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window. According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to be eyeing a move for the Slovenia international (via CaughtOffSide).

While these sides are looking at a potential transfer, this report claims that the Bundesliga side are set to demand €84 million to let go of their player. Currently, Sesko is contracted with his team till the summer of 2029.

After learning about the asking price, it is believed that Liverpool and Chelsea consider this sum too high. So far this season, the 21-year-old has made 45 appearances across competitions, bagging 21 goals and six assists.

It is likely that the Reds and the Blues will be considering bringing in a more experienced striker for that sum of money.

