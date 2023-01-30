Chelsea loanee Joao Felix emerges as key summer transfer target for European giants: Reports

Chelsea's on-loan winger Joao Felix is reportedly a summer transfer target for Barcelona. The Portuguese attacker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid on a six-month loan deal worth £9 million earlier this month.

He has featured just once, as he picked up a red card on his debut in a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on January 12. Some envision the Blues will pursue a permanent deal for Felix, 23, when his loan expires.

However, Chelsea may have competition for his signature if they do look to make his move permanent. SPORT reports that Barcelona are keeping tabs on the forward.

Pys @CFCPys



“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge”



Via 5th stand app. ( Joao Felix joins Chelsea Football Club :“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge”Via 5th stand app. ( @ChelseaFC Joao Felix joins Chelsea Football Club : “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge”Via 5th stand app. (@ChelseaFC) https://t.co/RspNdWlq1n

Xavi is searching for a replacement for Memphis Depay, who joined Atletico for just £2.6 million earlier this month. The two clubs hold a good relationship following Depay's and Antoine Griezmann's transfers.

However, Barca's financial issues may be a stumbling block in their efforts to sign Felix. The Blaugrana are struggling to offer teenager Gavi a new contract. Meanwhile, Chelsea's loan deal did not include a buy-clause, so they will have to join other clubs that target Felix. The Portuguese seemingly fell out of favor with Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

Felix arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019 for £113 million after he won the Golden Boy award in 2019 with former club Benfica. He has made 131 appearances across competitions for the Colchoneros, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

Oriel Romeu was hurt leaving Barcelona for Chelsea in 2011

Romeu was disappointed to leave the Blaugrana in 2011.

Romeu left Barcelona in 2011 and headed to Chelsea as a youth player with his entire career ahead of him. He failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, featuring just 33 times across competitions.

The Spaniard left the Blues in 2015 and joined Southampton, where he enjoyed a prominent role in the Saints' side. He made 256 appearances at St Mary's, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

Romeu returned to La Liga, joined Girona last summer, and has become an integral member of Michel's side's midfield. However, when he moved from Barcelona to Stamford Bridge, he revealed he was hurt to leave the Nou Camp (via the Daily Star):

"Chelsea is a great option for me. Leaving Barca hurts, but you have to take your chances."

Romeu was part of the Girona side that lost 1-0 to Barcelona on Saturday (January 28). He struggled to help his side deal with Blaugrana's impressive midfield as he sought revenge over his former club.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes