Chelsea looking to beat Manchester City in race to sign £50m-rated 23-year-old: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Manchester City target has a £50 million price tag on him.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Chelsea are now exploring the option of signing the Spaniard. The report claims that the Blues see him as a replacement for Marcos Alonso.

Brighton are aware of the interest in Cucurella and have slapped a £50 million price tag on the player. The side rejected Manchester City's £35 million bid for the left-back and the Cityzens have not returned with a better offer.

Craig Hope @CraigHope_DM #mcfc dailymail.co.uk/sport/football… Exclusive: Chelsea are exploring a move to beat Manchester City to Marc Cucurella as they ask Brighton about £50m-rated defender. There is a feeling Spaniard has heart set on Guardiola & City, but deal has stalled over asking price #cfc Exclusive: Chelsea are exploring a move to beat Manchester City to Marc Cucurella as they ask Brighton about £50m-rated defender. There is a feeling Spaniard has heart set on Guardiola & City, but deal has stalled over asking price #cfc #mcfc dailymail.co.uk/sport/football…

The report adds that Cucurella has handed in a transfer request and has his mind set on a move to the Etihad. However, Pep Guardiola's side, who see him as the backup to Joao Canceloare, are yet to make a move.

Manchester City sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal earlier last month after the Gunners matched their asking price. They are light in the full-back department and are looking to improve their options before the summer transfer window ends.

Manchester United urged to sign Chelsea and Manchester City target

Paddy Kenny spoke to Football Insider about Marc Cucurella earlier this summer and claimed Manchester United should be looking to sign him. He added that the Spaniard is a good fit for Erik ten Hag's system and would be an upgrade on Luke Shaw.

Marc Cucurella @cucurella3

It is an honour to recieve these awards.

Thanks to all my teammates for the help they provided me during the season and to all the fans for the support throughout the year.

It is an honour to recieve these awards.

Thanks to all my teammates for the help they provided me during the season and to all the fans for the support throughout the year.

It makes me really proud to be part of this great Brighton & Hove Albion family

Speaking about the Chelsea and Manchester City target, Kenny said:

"Cucurella is exactly the type of guy they should be looking to sign, he tore them apart at the weekend. I feel like Man United are just signing names. Varane hasn't worked out for them yet. You look at Brighton. They have such a brilliant scouting network, some of the players they have signed out of nowhere, it's remarkable."

He added:

"That's what Man United need. Don't sign names, sign players who will make your side better. If they can't copy Brighton's network, then just try and sign Cucurella, that would probably be easier. They have the money, do whatever it takes because he is a quality player."

Cucurealla won the 'Player's Player of the Year' award and the "Player of the Year' award at Brighton last season.

