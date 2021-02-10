Chelsea looking to extend Thiago Silva's contract - Reports

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will open negotiations with veteran defender Thiago Silva over a contract extension in the coming weeks after his superb outings this season.

The Brazilian defender moved to Stamford Bridge in August 2020 on a one-year deal, with the option of a one-year extension, following a trophy-laden eight-year stay with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old has proven to be pivotal at the heart of the defense, and Chelsea are now looking to trigger his one-year extension and tie him down at the club for a further 12 months.

According to popular transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have decided they want Thiago Silva for another year on the same contract terms he is currently on.

He added that Thiago Silva now holds the decision, but considering the cordial relationship between the Brazilian and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, an agreement is expected to be reached.

Thiago Silva contract extension with Chelsea would be activated at the same economic conditions as the current contract. #CFC want to keep him also for the next season as of today, confirmed. It’s up to Thiago - positive feelings. 🔵 #chelsea https://t.co/ydP40w8riT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2021

Thiago Silva could play a huge role in Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea plans

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Since his arrival from Ligue 1, Thiago Silva has become a key player for Chelsea. After a shambolic defensive performance last season, Chelsea have fixed their defensive frailties thanks to the Brazilian’s experience, composure and sheer defensive dominance.

After 23 games in the Premier League, only Manchester City and Tottenham have conceded less than Chelsea’s 24 goals.

He also helped Chelsea sail through the Champions League group stages to book a knockout stage clash with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

With over 20 appearances, Silva has already stamped his importance as he injects the necessary experience into this youthful Chelsea side.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has placed faith in the veteran defender as they both have an established relationship following their two years working together at PSG.

🗣 Thiago Silva: "I had two unbelievable years with Thomas Tuchel in Paris, including getting to the final of the Champions League.



"That was a really great year for everyone at PSG. So it’s a special moment for me with his arrival here."



🥰 pic.twitter.com/2IvWuxx4NI — Goal (@goal) February 2, 2021

The Blues have struggled to find defensive leaders to fill the void left behind by the likes of Gary Cahill, John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic.

Despite a plethora of transfer incomings at Chelsea in the summer, Thiago Silva has been their best signing so far, and the Chelsea board are hoping to extend his stay as they are pleased with his first six months.

Silva walked off the pitch in the first half during Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham last time out and Tuchel has confirmed he has been ruled out of the FA Cup clash with Barnsley with a muscular injury.