Chelsea looking to sign Bayern Munich defender this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Niklas Sule this summer as Bayern Munich are open to selling the defender.

The Germany international has returned from a hamstring injury but has failed to put in convincing displays for the club.

Sule's contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2022. Although the club are expected to offer him a new deal in the summer, a departure could also be a possibility.

Bayern Keep or Dump: Coman and Sule could go? https://t.co/1iDx1WQO76 — Red Bun Football (@RBFutbolTweets) May 21, 2021

Oliver Kahn has revealed that there will be a deadline for contract negotiations. Should Sule and the club fail to agree on a new deal, he could be sold this summer.

Kahn said:

"That is quite possible. You have to see what package we can offer a player. FC Bayern has an excellent squad that can win all titles. And this wonderful city! What more do you want as a player?”

Chelsea target Niklas Sule valued at around €37 million

According to German website Abendzeitung, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on signing Niklas Sule.

The Blues have done well defensively this season, but there is room for improvement.

The likes of Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are in the twilight of their careers, so Chelsea need to plan for the future.

Sule is still only 25 and was part of the treble-winning Bayern Munich team last season. The defender is also a regular for Germany, which means the Blues will have a solid player in their ranks if they can sign him this summer.

CHELSEA are in the market for a top defender. 25 year old, German & Bayern Munich defender NIKLAS SULE is high on their list. — geoff parmiter (@parmitg) May 21, 2021

Since joining Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim, Sule has made 133 appearances for the Bavarians and has been one of the most consistent defenders in the German top flight.

His ability to play out from the back will fit in nicely under Tuchel, who is a more proactive manager. However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea will match Bayern’s asking price for him.

The defender’s current market value is around €37 million, as per Abendzeitung. That’s not a very steep fee for a club like Chelsea, who have an important summer ahead.