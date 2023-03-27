Chelsea looking to terminate contract of Barcelona-linked star this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly aiming to terminate Barcelona-linked striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract in the upcoming summer.

Aubameyang, 33, has failed to cement his place as a regular starter for the Blues since arriving from Barcelona for around £10 million last summer. So far, he has scored just three goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for his club in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

A right-footed clinical finisher blessed with pace and shooting, the Gabonese ace was left out of his team's UEFA Champions League last-16 squad earlier this year. He has since been phased out of Graham Potter's plans and has been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

In his exclusive column for Football Insider, transfer insider Pete O'Rourke claimed that Chelsea are looking to terminate Aubameyang's two-year deal ahead of the upcoming campaign. He wrote:

"My understanding is that the Blues are considering terminating the contract of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. The 33-year-old has endured a frustrating time at Stamford Bridge since joining from Barcelona last summer. Graham Potter does not see Aubameyang in his plans and has urged the board to get him off the wage bill. Aubameyang currently earns £300,000-per-week."

Claiming that the Blaugrana are hoping to facilitate a potential return for the former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund man, O'Rourke added:

"Saudi-Arabian clubs have registered an interest in Aubameyang, with many clubs willing to offer him similar wages to his current deal. Barcelona also remain close to Aubameyang. Should he be made a free agent by Chelsea, then the Spanish giants could make a move to bring him back to Camp Nou. After all, he was spotted celebrating with their squad after their El Clasico win last week."

Prior to his summer transfer to Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang netted 13 goals and laid out one assist in 24 games for the Catalan giants.

Chelsea eye move to sign Barcelona youth product ahead of next campaign: Reports

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Chelsea are interested in signing Inter Milan star Andre Onana in the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to snap up the Barcelona academy graduate to solve their respective goalkeeping crisis.

Onana, 26, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Nerrazzuri since arriving on a free move from Ajax last summer. He has replaced club captain Samir Handanovic between the sticks, registering 14 clean sheets and conceding 23 goals in 28 games so far.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper is said to be uninterested in securing an early exit from the San Siro Stadium. However, if he were to leave the club, Inter have already identified their replacement in Empoli star Guglielmo Vicario.

