Chelsea have made move for midfielder with £56m release clause ahead of the January transfer window - Reports 

Chelsea have officially registered their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the January transfer window, as per journalist Simon Phillips on GiveMeSport.

The Spaniard has a 56 million release clause in his contract and the Blues could look to bring him on board in 2023 given their current situation. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been the backbone of the Blues team for several years.

But they are in the final year of their respective contracts and could leave Stamford Bridge for free this summer. Conor Gallagher is yet to convince fans that he is ready to be a regular starter for the team week in, and week out.

Meanwhile, Carney Chukwuemeka (18) and Cesare Casadei (19), who signed for the west London outfit this summer, are too inexperienced to start regularly for the senior team. Zubimendi, hence, could be a wise addition to their midfield.

Phillips has now claimed that Chelsea have registered their interest in the 23-year-old. He said:

"I was given the name Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, a Spain international. Chelsea have registered their official interest in him with his agent, so they have started that."

He also cited Barcelona's interest in Zubimendi and added:

"Barcelona are another club that are interested in signing him. Apparently, Xavi really likes him."

Barca have supposedly earmarked the Real Sociedad playmaker as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, who could leave the club next year. Zubimendi has already amassed 115 senior appearances for La Real and won his first, and to date only, Spain cap back in June 2021, in a 4-0 win against Lithuania.

Jorginho gives verdict on his Chelsea future

Jorginho recently batted away questions about his future at Chelsea amidst a fast-expiring contract.

The Italy international arrived at Stamford Bridge with manager Maurizio Sarri from Napoli in the summer of 2018. He has since scored 29 goals and provided nine assists in 207 games across competitions, winning the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League in the process.

However, the 31-year-old could leave for nothing at the end of the season if he doesn't renew his deal. Jorginho, who cost the Blues £51 million in transfer fees, was asked last week if he wanted to remain at SW6.

He told talkSPORT:

“Of course I do, I love Chelsea. But this is a thing I’m not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it’s a problem. I’ll focus game by game and then we’ll see what’s going to happen. But my mind is on Chelsea now and trying to win as many games as possible.”

The Blues return to action against Bournemouth on 27 December, and Jorginho is expected to start in central midfield.

