Chelsea make €30 million bid for Premier League star who is on Manchester City's radar - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a €30 million verbal offer for Manchester City target Michael Olise.

According to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins, the Blues have made their move for the Crystal Palace winger. They have verbalized a proposal of €30 million to lure Olise to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, Chelsea are waiting to see the extent of his injury before putting that offer into writing. The 21-year-old is currently out with a hamstring injury and there is no indication of when he will be fit again.

Olise and the west Londoners have an agreement in principle over personal terms. They have moved a step ahead of Manchester City who are also on the attacker's trial whose release clause stands at €40 million.

The young winger was one of Palace's best performers last season, bagging two goals and 11 assists in 40 games across competitions. He boasts pace and skill and can offer versatility in a number of different attacking positions on the left or right side of attacking midfield.

Chelsea are in the market for a new attacker following the departures of Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Mason Mount (Manchester United), and Kai Havertz (Arsenal). Pochettino's frontline have impressed during pre-season but could do with more options.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are in the picture as they too need to replace Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian ended his five-year stay at the Etihad to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Chelsea and Manchester City target Michael Olise's emotionless celebration explained

Michael Olise didn't celebrate his free-kick against Manchester United.

Olise caught many fans' attention when he scored a remarkable stoppage-time free-kick for Palace in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last season. He whipped a delightful effort into the top corner past former Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea in the 90+1st minute.

However, many will have expected Olise to head off in celebration for such a dramatic equalizer. That wasn't the case though as the Frenchman just trudged back to his half without a hint of satisfaction.

Olise's former Reading teammate Michael Morrison told the Athletic back in 2021 that his lack of celebrating comes from his enigmatic character. He stated:

“We’d say he’s a bit weird sometimes because when he scored goals, he sometimes wouldn’t celebrate. We’d be like, ‘Mike, you’ve just scored an important goal and you’re just walking back?’. What’s he doing?"

Morrison continued by revealing how Olise appears much more passionate behind closed doors before lauding him as a special player:

"Then he’d play two-touch with the manager in the gym, he’d win a point in that, and he’d be shouting and celebrating, but on a Saturday, he’d score a goal in front of the home end and just stand there. We never really worked out why. He could never give us an answer but he’s just different; a special player.”

Chelsea and Manchester City fans won't care if Olise doesn't celebrate as long as he helps either club should he make the move. The French attacker is on the rise and could soon be playing at one of the Premier League's biggest heavyweights.