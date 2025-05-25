Chelsea make Alejandro Garnacho decision as Manchester United drop asking price - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly retained their interest in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho. They are looking to sign a left winger this summer, and Garnacho is one of their targets.

The Blues were interested in signing Garnacho in January this year, along with Napoli. However, Manchester United slapped a €70 million asking price as they were unwilling to let him go back then. However, as per journalist Ben Jacobs (via Football Transfers), the Red Devils are set to reduce their asking price this summer.

Garnacho played a key role in United reaching the UEFA Europa League final, starting all the knockout games. However, he started on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in the final, as they lost 1-0 in Bilbao on May 21. He came on for just 20 minutes and later complained about it to the Argentine media.

As per journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has asked Garnacho to find a new club if he can't respect the manager's decisions. Hence, the Red Devils will reduce their asking price for the winger, whose contract expires in 2028.

Despite their interest in Garnacho, however, both Chelsea and Napoli have other targets as well. Chelsea are interested in Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Nico Williams. Meanwhile, the Serie A winners are in talks with Georgiy Sudakov.

What did Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho say after Manchester United's UEL final defeat?

Alejandro Garnacho contributed three goals in six knockout games for Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League this season. However, he was then benched in the final and came on in the 20th minute. After the defeat, the winger, who's being linked to Chelsea, told the Argentine media (via The Sun):

“It’s hard for everyone. The season was s***, both now losing the final tonight, and in the league, where we didn’t beat anyone, that’s the truth. Up until the final, I’ve played every round, and today to play 20 minutes… I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens after.”

When asked about his decision to start Mason Mount over Garnacho, Ruben Amorim said:

"It's easy to say that now. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half in the semi-final? Garnacho. Football is like that."

Garnacho came through Manchester United's academy and has made 144 senior appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.

