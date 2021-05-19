Chelsea make contact with Bayern Munich to sign forward - Reports

Chelsea are keen on signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer in their quest to add more goals to their team.

The Blues have done well under Thomas Tuchel this season, and could yet finish the season as Champions League winners.

However, Chelsea are expected to dip into the transfer market yet again this summer and sign a proven goal-scorer.

Chelsea’s forwards have struggled for goals this season, which is one of the reasons why they have failed to push Manchester City for the title despite a deep squad.

The likes of Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner, and Tammy Abraham have not found the back of the net on a consistent basis this season.

Chelsea have "made contact" with Bayern Munich to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to reports. #CFC https://t.co/PsF6xhRrV7 — Football365 (@F365) May 18, 2021

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea want to sign Lewandowski this summer but the Pole isn’t keen on moving to England. Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the forward, while Barcelona are hoping to gather the funds to sign him.

Lewandowski prefers a move to Spain but Chelsea remain interested

As per Sky transfer expert Max Bielefeld, Lewandowski prefers a move to Spain but Barcelona might struggle to financially get the deal over the line.

"Barcelona are still very far from a commitment. It is financially very difficult, but Barcelona would be interesting for Lewandowski. His priority was never France or England, but always Spain," Bielefeld said on the Transfer Update – The Show.

Lewandowski has won everything there is with Bayern Munich, and a Ballon d’Or might follow at the end of this year owing to his incredible goals tally this season.

Despite his interest in playing in Spain, Chelsea remain interested and have made contact to sign Lewandowski. The Blues showed their ambition last summer when they signed some talented players, and are expected to strengthen their team further this season.

Putting Lewandowski’s 40 Bundesliga goals into context:



▪️40+ goals in a league season in Europe’s top five leagues has only happened eight times since 2010

▪️Only four players have reached the mark—Messi and Ronaldo have both done it three times

▪️Lewy did it in 28 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ujnmEQDm2a — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 17, 2021

Lewandowski’s current contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2023, so it remains to be seen how much Bayern will demand for the 32-year old, if at all they are willing to let him go.

The Poland international has scored an incredible 40 goals in the Bundesliga this season, and will look to break Gerd Muller’s record of 41 in a single season when Bayern Munich face Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday.