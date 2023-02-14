Chelsea make contact to sign £40m-rated goalkeeper who has refused 2 contract extension offers: Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya over a move to Stamford Bridge. The Spanish shot-stopper has rejected two contract offers from the Bees.

Raya, 27, has caught the eye for Brentford this season amid Thomas Frank's side's impressive campaign. He has featured 23 times across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. His contract with the Bees expires in 2024.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have contacted Raya over a potential summer transfer to west London. The fee being touted for the Spaniard to join the Blues is £40 million.

Frank admitted this past weekend that Raya had rejected two contract proposals from Brentford, which he believes is telling of the player's intentions. He said (via Sky Sports):

“I think if he turns it down twice then unfortunately that’s a signal. We made two really good offers, and that’s fine, it’s a free world. We can’t force anyone."

The Bees boss added that he reckons the Spanish goalkeeper is one of the best in the Premier League before accepting that it would be difficult to keep hold of him:

“I think he’s one of the best ‘keepers in this league right now. I hope he stays forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation."

He then concluded by suggesting that Raya is worth upwards of £40 million:

“He must be worth at least £40m+. If he had three years left, it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He’s at least as good as him.”

Football Daily @footballdaily Thomas Frank confirms goalkeeper David Raya has rejected two contract offers from Brentford



🗣 "He's turned it down twice, unfortunately, that's a signal he doesn't want that. He must be worth at least £40m, if not more" Thomas Frank confirms goalkeeper David Raya has rejected two contract offers from Brentford🗣 "He's turned it down twice, unfortunately, that's a signal he doesn't want that. He must be worth at least £40m, if not more" ❌ 📝 Thomas Frank confirms goalkeeper David Raya has rejected two contract offers from Brentford 🗣 "He's turned it down twice, unfortunately, that's a signal he doesn't want that. He must be worth at least £40m, if not more" https://t.co/lPbgNxrSKO

Chelsea may be searching for a new goalkeeper, with uncertainty growing over the future of Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese shot-stopper has been displaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga in Graham Potter's starting lineup this season. He has made 11 appearances, keeping 15 clean sheets. His contract with the Blues expires in 2025 and he reportedly rejected a recent contract offer.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic in the summer

Christian Pulisic is on Atleti's radar.

Pulisic, 24, has similarly struggled for first-team opportunities under Potter. He has played 21 times, but started only eight of those games. The forward has scored one goal and provided two assists.

The American attacker joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £57.6 million as Eden Hazard's replacement. However, he has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge and is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

According to Football Espana, Pulisic is set to lead an exodus of Blues players in the summer. Atletico are keen to add a wide player to their ranks amid uncertainty over the futures of Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix. The latter is on loan at Chelsea. The two clubs hold a good relationship amid their business with one another for the likes of Felix, Morata, Saul Niguez, and Diego Costa.

Poll : 0 votes