Chelsea make decision on 22-year-old star’s future amid interest January exit speculations: Reports

Chelsea have made a decision on the future of midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has made just 17 first-team appearances for the Blues. The Italian U-21 international left Inter Milan for Stamford Bridge back in 2022 as a youth player but he has yet to secure consistent playing time in England.

Casadei has been sent to Reading and Leicester City on loan spells over the last two years. With Reading, he played 15 games, scoring one goal. At Leicester, he played 25 games, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The midfielder has returned to play first-team football at the Bridge, but all his six appearances have come in the Conference League and EFL Cup. However, he has not played a single game of Premier League football this season.

With the 22-year-old midfielder struggling for playing time, Chelsea have made a decision on his future. According to Caught Offside, the Blues are prepared to let him leave their club in this January transfer window. The player is also believed to be interested in leaving Stamford Bridge.

A number of clubs have shown their interest in Casadei, including AC Milan, Monza, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Fiorentina, and Juventus. However, Torino are leading the race, having reportedly made an offer to sign him for €13 million, including other add-ons.

Chelsea boss admits intent to hold onto former Leicester City midfielder

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted his intent to keep Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at Stamford Bridge this January. The former Leicester City midfielder has struggled for playing time in the Premier League all season, managing a combined 132 minutes in six appearances.

This lack of playing time has opened the door to rumors about a potential exit from Stamford Bridge. Clubs across England, including his former club, have shown their interest in his services.

However, these short minutes have yielded some good performances, as the 26-year-old created an assist in their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 20. Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia were injured, which gave Dewsbury-Hall the opportunity to start in that match.

Speaking about the player afterwards, Maresca said (via Football.london):

"We are not going to take a decision on Kiernan because of Romeo and Enzo. They are injured, absolutely. I said already, a few days ago or weeks ago, that the intention is to keep Kiernan but then because we are in January anything can happen."

This is certainly a different situation from Cesare Casadei's. Maresca has not openly spoken about holding onto the Italian, which leaves the door open for any potential moves.

