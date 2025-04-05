Chelsea make decision on Victor Osimhen amid Manchester United interest - Reports 

Chelsea are not planning to return for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen this year, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Blues were hot on the heels of the Nigerian striker last summer.

Ad

The London giants tried until the final hours of the summer transfer deadline day, but failed to get a deal across the line. Osimhen went on to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli and has been a hit in Turkey.

The 26-year-old has registered 28 goals from 32 games so far this season. Chelsea were previously expected to return for the Nigerian this summer.

The Blues are likely to pursue an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has blown hot and cold this season. Osimhen could be a fine choice for the job, but his salary could be a problem for the London giants.

Ad

Trending

The Nigerian doesn't want to reduce his wage demands while Chelsea have no desire to deviate from their incentive driven wage structure. The situation could open the door for Manchester United to take advantage.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managing just six league goals between them so far. Osimhen is expected to permanently leave Napoli this summer and could be an upgrade on the duo. Juventus are also interested in the Nigerian, but recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are leading the race for his services.

Ad

Will Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns for a Ipswich Town striker?

Ruben Amorim

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Chelsea and Manchester United should move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer. The 22-year-old has registered 11 goals from 32 games across competitions this season. He is under contract until 2029, and could be available for £40m this summer.

Ad

Speaking to Betfair, as cited by The Metro, Shearer insisted that the Englishman is good enough to start for the Red Devils and the Blues.

"He’s already been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and looking at who he’s been linked with I think he can go in and command a starting role, because he’s better than anything Man Utd have got up front. He’s also better than anything Chelsea have got up front, so the answer is simple – yes, he would start for those clubs," said Shearer.

Manchester United also have Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca on their wish list for the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More