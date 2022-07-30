Chelsea make enquiry over possibility of signing midfielder compared to Marco Verratti: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan youngster Cesare Casadei. The midfielder is seen as a huge prospect for the future and has been compared with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to Sky Sports (via Daily Mail), the Blues will have to pay £8.3 million to secure the 19-year-old's signature. Thomas Tuchel's side are believed to have made an enquiry for the youngster.

Casadei joined Inter Milan for free from Cesena in 2018 and joined the Nerazzurri's youth system. The midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the club's senior squad despite being promoted to their first team in February.

However, Casadei enjoyed an impressive campaign as he ended the 2021-22 season as Inter Milan Primavera's top goalscorer. He scored 17 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, which included 14 goals in 30 appearances in Primavera 1.

Casadei's technique and playmaking skills have led to comparisons with PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. The Italian is widely considered one of the best ball-playing central midfielders in the world at the moment. The 28-year-old has made 378 appearances for the French giants and has helped them win eight Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France titles, and six Coupe de la Ligue titles.

Despite Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi's desire to keep a hold of Casadei, the youngster could seek a move away due to the stiff competition for places at the club.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing the midfielder as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have just one year left on their respective contracts. The duo are also in their thirties and entering the latter stages of their careers.

Cesare Casadei could reject the chance to join Chelsea and seek loan move away from Inter

Chelsea have never been renowned for giving chances to and developing young talents over the years. The Blues have one of the best youth systems in the Premier League and have produced a number of top-quality youngsters. However, they have opted to sell these talents rather than keep them at the club.

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left the club due to a lack of playing time and have excelled after joining AC Milan and AS Roma, respectively. Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja joined Crystal Palace and Southampton, respectively, on loan last summer for regular playing time. The duo were highly impressive during their loan spells.

Furthermore, the Blues possess a plethora of midfielders including the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, and Ross Barkley.

Cesare Casadei could, therefore, reject the chance to join Thomas Tuchel's side and seek a loan move away from Inter to play regular football next season.

