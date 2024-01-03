Chelsea make huge decision over Conor Gallagher's short-term future: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided Conor Gallagher will remain at the club beyond the January transfer window.

London World journalist Rahman Osman (via CFCPys) reports that the Blues have decided Gallagher will stay at Stamford Bridge and won't be allowed to leave this month. There has been a ton of speculation over the English midfielder's future as he has just over a year left on his contract.

Gallagher, 23, has been an important member of Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. He's captained Chelsea in Reece James' absence, making 23 appearances across competitions, and providing four assists.

However, The Athletic has reported that the Blues are willing to sell the England international if a £50 million offer is made. This is despite Pochettino hinting that he wants the midfielder to stay:

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Gallagher has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his midfield. But, it seems the west Londoners are now looking to keep hold of their academy graduate beyond January. This could result in talks over a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.

West Ham United are also reportedly interested in Chelsea's Gallagher

David Moyes appears to be an admirer of Conor Gallagher.

Transfer reporter Alex Crook has named West Ham United as another club who are keeping tabs on Gallagher's situation. They appear to have joined Tottenham in the race to sign the Englishman. He told talkSPORT:

"Tottenham and West Ham are waiting in the wings if Chelsea take the controversial decision to sell Conor Gallagher."

West Ham certainly have the funds available to secure such a deal after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer for £100 million. David Moyes already made an addition to his midfield by signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax for £35.4 million.

However, Gallagher is a different profile to the Mexican who is more of a holding midfielder. The Chelsea midfielder is a workhorse who can play in a variety of different positions, including in attacking midfield and centrally.

The Hammers have made a superb start to the season, sitting sixth in the league, with 10 wins from 20 games. They won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and are looking to build on that success.