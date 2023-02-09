Chelsea make Manchester United-linked player their primary transfer target for the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified Manchester United-linked Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top offensive target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Osimhen, 24, has elevated himself to one of the most lethal finishers in the world with his fine performances for Luciano Spalletti's outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has helped his side launch a shock Serie A title challenge with his league-high 16 goals from just 17 matches.

A mobile attacker blessed with pace and finishing, the 23-cap Nigeria international has recently attracted a lot of interest from a number of big clubs across Europe of late. However, his valuation of £134 million, as per Italian daily Il Mattino, is believed to ward off potential suitors.

According to 90min, Chelsea have entered the transfer race to snap up Osimhen ahead of the 2023-24 season. While Napoli are prepared to demand his full value due to the player's current deal until June 2025, the Blues are adamant in their stance. The Premier League outfit are expected to include Romelu Lukaku in a player-plus-cash transfer.

Even though the Stamford Bridge side have plans to recruit players in other roles in the summer, the club have prioritized a first-team striker. While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be sold in the future, Kai Havertz has struggled to fill the void in the central offensive position.

Chelsea have also scouted Brentford's Ivan Toney, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. The Blues also tried to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram last month.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in need of a top striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier in November. As a temporary fix, Erik ten Hag's outfit snapped up Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal from Burnley last month.

Manchester United opines on Chelsea co-owner's spending spree in transfer market

Speaking on Sky Bet's The Overlap, Manchester United great Gary Neville hit out at Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly for his exorbitant recruitment strategy in the recent transfer windows. He elaborated:

"To me, Todd Boehly smacks of Ed Woodward when he first came to Manchester United and wanted to sign everyone. It felt like that at Chelsea in the summer and it was chaotic. Marc Cucurella for £64 million and Enzo Fernandez for £107 million – that's a full-back and a midfielder. The ceiling on those types of players – like Rodri, Fabinho, Casemiro – they are hardly £50-60 million positions."

Expressing his doubts over the Blues' deals, Neville continued:

"These aren't players that are playing in the forward part of the pitch and scoring you 30 goals a season, so what they're paying for the positions, what they're getting for the money, they just seem like strange transfers. I'm not saying that the players are no good. They could be really good and could go on to be great even. But the fees for the players in those positions seem mad to me, to be honest."

