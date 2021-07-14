Chelsea make massive offer for Juventus superstar - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly lodged a massive bid for Italy and Juventus star Federico Chiesa. The winger was one of the standout players at Euro 2020, and Thomas Tuchel is now keen on adding him to his attacking ranks.

According to BILD's Christian Falk, Chelsea have offered Juventus €100 million to sign Chiesa. However, the Bianconeri are refusing to enter negotiations and have blocked the sale of the Italian this summer.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in signing Chiesa, but Juventus are unlikely to change their stance. Massimiliano Allegri sees the player as an integral part of his future plans for the team.

Chiesa had a breakthrough 2020-21 season for Juventus and capped it off with a sensational Euro 2020, helping Italy lift the title. His performances even got him selected for the team of the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster Chelsea's attacking options this summer, and the club has been linked with a host of players. The Blues struggled in front of goal in the 2020-21 season, with new signing Timo Werner failing to deliver in his debut campaign.

TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC has asked @juventusfc for a transfer of @federicochiesa. offered basis for negotiation: 100 mio €. Juventus has declined talks — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 14, 2021

Adding Chiesa to the squad will help in the goalscoring department as the winger is adept at both creating and scoring goals. He ended the 2020-21 season with 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Juventus. His versatility will also massively benefit Chelsea, as they will be able to play him on either flank.

With Juventus unwilling to sell, Chelsea will need to look elsewhere

Erling Haaland in action for Norway

Chelsea have reportedly been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian hitman has lit up the Bundesliga, and Thomas Tuchel is keen to add him to his squad. However, the youngster may prove to be too expensive for the 2020-21 Champions League winners.

Borussia Dortmund are not looking to part ways with Haaland this summer, having already lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. The club would reportedly only be willing to sell the striker for a fee north of €170 million.

Chelsea have also been linked with a loan move for Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann as the Catalan giants look to reduce their massive wage bill.

It remains to be seen who the Blues decide to bring in this summer.

Re: Haaland



I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”.



The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh