Chelsea to make move for £100m-rated Premier League star in summer amid Manchester City interest: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to make a move for £100m-rated Premier League midfielder Carlos Baleba, amid interest from Manchester City. The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, playing 20 Premier League games.

The Blues were looking to sign him in the January transfer window, but they were dealt a blow in that regard. According to TeamTalk, the west Londoners would need to pay Brighton excessively if they push for Baleba now. However, they have set their focus on signing the 21-year-old Cameroonian in the summer.

A report from GiveMeSport (via TeamTalk) has also revealed Manchester City's interest in Baleba, which will be a potential problem for Chelsea. The Cityzens are not in the pole position on the Premier League table, and they have remained in the UEFA Champions League by the skin of their teeth.

They are working hard to turn their season around, which has seen them sign several players in the January transfer window. They also believe that a move for Carlos Baleba as a short-term replacement for Rodri would be helpful, but Brighton's high demands have slowed them down.

Chelsea will need to be concerned about Manchester City's interest in Baleba, though. While the Cityzens cannot get him immediately, they will reportedly push to sign him as Rodri's understudy in the summer transfer window. This will be a problem for the Blues, who have to battle the Mancunian giants for the 21-year-old's signature.

Manchester City boss reportedly tells Chelsea and Bournemouth managers, “I wish I had your team”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly told Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola that he wished he had their teams. This comes amidst City's current struggles to achieve their usual heights this season.

They won four consecutive Premier League titles, but it seems unlikely that another will be on the cards, as they fight for top four instead. They also finished 25th place on the UEFA Champions League table, an abysmal showing for the English giants.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has now revealed Pep Guardiola's words to his fellow managers. The football expert said on The Sports Agent podcast (via Metro):

"Pep has told, that I know of, three managers he’s played against recently and he said, 'I wish I had your team. The impression he’s got is he now needs that kind of energetic, dynamic, mouldable team that you see at Chelsea, Bournemouth and PSG – the three teams."

Indeed, Manchester City lost 2-4 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes on January 22. Back in November, they lost 1-2 to Bournemouth. Last weekend, however, they beat the Blues 3-1 at the Etihad (January 25).

