Chelsea make swift move to sign striker wanted by several PL club; hold the upper hand with key investment - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to take proactive action in a bid to secure the signature of RC Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha. The Blues have been monitoring Emegha since his days at Austrian club Sturm Graz.

Emanuel Emegha left Sturm Graz for Strasbourg in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €13 million. He was one of the brightest young players in Ligue 1 this season, registering 17 goal contributions in 27 league games.

Given his continuous development in France, the 22-year-old has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe, most especially in the English top flight.

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa and Newcastle have shown interest in Emanuel Emegha but Chelsea are moving quickly to sign the forward to ensure he doesn’t end up at Villa Park or St. James’ Park. The report adds that Emegha’s future is likely to be resolved before the summer transfer window opens on Sunday.

The Blues have reportedly tabled a career plan to the former Sturm Graz man that will see him spend another year in France before he finally moves to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal. Additionally, the west London outfit have submitted a pre-contract to him, which he is ‘very likely’ to sign at this point.

Amid interest from other clubs, one factor that could make Emegha end up at Stamford Bridge is that both Strasbourg and Chelsea are owned by the same parent company, BlueCo. Emegha’s contract with Strasbourg will expire in 2028. His current market value is €20 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea ready to make move for Serie A star – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering signing Lazio defender Mario Gila in a bid to strengthen their defense for next season. The Blues were one of the best defensive sides in the just-concluded Premier League season, but despite that, their current crop of defenders do not look reliable for top matches.

Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are the two defenders currently controlling things at the heart of the Blues’ defense. But their overall performances haven’t been really convincing; as such, the club’s board are set to strengthen this position, and Mila is one player who has emerged as their transfer target.

According to journalist Ozario Accomando (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are ready to offer €35 million to Lazio to sign Mario Gila this summer. The Spaniard made 43 appearances for I Biancocelesti across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign and scored two goals.

