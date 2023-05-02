Chelsea monitoring 20-year-old star as they look to recruit new attackers this summer - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have set their sights on 20-year-old striker Emanuel Emegha, who plays for Austrian club Sturm Graz. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists across competitions this season.

The player's 1.95 meter frame might prove to be a problematic prospect for Premier League defenders to deal with. The Blues are expected to actively raid the market in the summer for a new striker. While they acquired Datro Fofana in the winter, there's still room for reinforcement.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find his best form since his move last summer. The Gabonese striker looks set to leave in the summer. With Mauricio Pochettinho being the frontrunner to become the permanent Chelsea manager, the Blues could look to reinforce their ranks once again.

Emegha could be a cost-effective signing for the club. Given his tender age, the player has a lot of room for improvement, too.

Chelsea star Kai Havertz makes defiant claim ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea face Arsenal in a Premier League showdown on Tuesday (May 2). Kai Havertz is in contention to start after returning from injury. The German, though, has had a sub-par campaign.

Havertz has nine goals and one assist in 41 games across competitions. The player, though, sounded confident ahead of the Arsenal clash (via the Blues' website):

"Of course, we will try and stop Arsenal having a good time and prevent them finishing strongly. We are going to try our best tonight to get the points."

Mikel Arteta's side are second in the Premier League with 75 points from 33 games. The Gunners, though, are on a four-match winless run in the league and are coming off a 4-1 defeat at holders Manchester City.

Arsenl trail City by a point, having played a game more. The Blues, meanwhile, are 12th with only 39 points from 32 league games.

