Chelsea and Man City make contact to sign Barcelona target who could cost €30m - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City have made contacts with River Plate to sign Barcelona transfer target Claudio Echeverri, according to renowed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 17-year-old Argentine sensation has emerged as one of football's hottest prospects, currently attracting transfer interest from a number of European clubs.

So far, Spanish giants Barcelona are among the clubs who have indicated interest in signing the highly-rated midfielder.

However, the Blaugrana are currently constrained by Financial Fair Play and could struggle to seal a transfer for Echeverri, according to Fabrizio.

Also, Barca are expected to face competition for the 17-year-old's signature from two PL heavyweights in Chelsea and City. Both clubs have been been rumored to be keen on signing Echeverri.

The Argentine sensation is reported to have a release clause of €25 million, which could rise to €30 million. Such an amount wouldn't be a challenge for the likes of City and Chelsea to match.

Blues owner Todd Boehly, has made it a priority to snap up some of the best youngstars since taking ownership of the club. Echeverri could possibly be the latest prospect to join the west London giants.

Manchester City on the other hand, have previously signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate. The forward has proved to be a great acquisition for the Cityzens, which could be a driving force in making a move for Echeverri.

It will be interesting to see which of the three European heavyweights will eventually succeed in securing the Argentine sensation's signature.

Maurico Pochettino speaks on the future of Chelsea midfielder

Gallagher against Sheffield United - Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino has said that any decision regarding the future of Conor Gallagher will be between the club and the player.

Pochettino said that while it's his desire for the English midfielder to stay at the club, he holds no powers in keeping him.

Gallagher has proven to be a key player for Chelsea this season. However, according to Express, the player could be put up for sale in January.

Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are belived to be among the clubs who could pounce on an opportunity to sign Gallagher in January.

Speaking about the 23-year-old midfielder, Pochettino said via (Express):

"He is an important player for us, but that is more a thing between the club and the player."

He continued:

"I am really, really pleased because of his unbelievable commitment. He is one of the captains. He has a massive impact on the game. He is a box-to-box player, and we are so happy with his performance."