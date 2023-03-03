Chelsea manager Graham Potter likely to be sacked if team loses to Leeds United this weekend - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea boss Graham Potter is likely to be sacked if the Blues lose their next match against Leeds United this weekend.

The west London-based team will enter the clash at Stamford Bridge on the back of a five-match winless streak, losing their last two.

Chelsea have performed well below expectations this season. They are currently languishing in the 10th spot of the Premier League table.

Potter, who was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's replacement in September last year, has a cloud hanging over his future. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has been in charge of the team for 26 games this season, winning only nine, losing 10, and drawing the remaining seven matches.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“We've been fighting this week to prepare well so we are in a position to give a performance our supporters are happy with”. Graham Potter on his future: “I tend to focus on the next match. We know the situation we are in. We need to improve on the results”.“We've been fighting this week to prepare well so we are in a position to give a performance our supporters are happy with”. Graham Potter on his future: “I tend to focus on the next match. We know the situation we are in. We need to improve on the results”. 🔵 #CFC“We've been fighting this week to prepare well so we are in a position to give a performance our supporters are happy with”. https://t.co/Rgc9xkMqT1

Ahead of Chelsea's clash against Leeds United this weekend, Potter told the media that he considers himself responsible for the team's struggles this season:

“My position is that I need to focus on the next game. Whatever the discussions are, that’s not for me. There is support [from the owners] and I’ve spoken to them, but I’m not going to hide behind that because the results have not been good enough and I’m responsible for that.”

Leeds have also struggled in the league this season. They are currently placed 17th with 22 points on the board after 24 matches.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter spoke about Mason Mount

Mason Mount has failed to replicate his best form for Chelsea so far this season. The attacking midfielder has scored three goals and has provided six assists in 32 matches this campaign.

Speaking about Mount's lack of form, Graham Potter told the media (via football.london):

"Mason, for us, has been great to work with. He has been top. He is suffering like the rest of us because we want to do better and have better results. In terms of the contract, that's between him and the club. I'm the head coach and my job is to work with the players and help them improve. At the moment, we're not doing that as well as we'd like. So that is the focus for me."

A. @AszneeV2 Mason Mount will be back… Mason Mount will be back… https://t.co/YVS70RrUeG

Mount's Chelsea future has also been a subject of speculation. His contract will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season and the player has been linked with a move away. Speaking about Mount's future, Potter said:

"I'm not thinking about the summer, with the greatest respect. I'm thinking about tomorrow's match: preparing the team, helping the team, getting better results and performances, and responding to the bad moment we're in. That's the focus."

Newcastle United and Liverpool are among the clubs linked with making a move for Mount.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes