Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel dismisses Timo Werner exit rumors

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that German striker Timo Werner will not be leaving the club this summer.

The Blues striker has struggled to find form this season and is rumored to be unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

However, Tuchel is adamant that Timo Werner is enjoying his time at the club, although he did admit that his compatriot needs to improve some parts of his game in order to start firing goals for Chelsea again.

According to FootballInsider, Timo Werner's failure to make an immediate impact on the club has prompted Chelsea to explore the idea of including the striker in a swap deal for Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland. The report suggests that the Blues would be willing to offer Dortmund a player-plus-cash deal in order to bring Haaland to the club this summer.

Tuchel was recently asked about Werner's frustration with his stint at Chelsea. The German tactician was quick to hit out at the reporters and insinuated that he is happy with the striker's performances so far. He said:

"Stop reading, stop reading, what do you read? Read a book. There is no book about Timo Werner. So read a book. For Timo, I think he has no reason now to be frustrated because he had an amazing match against Liverpool, maybe his best match since I arrived. Then he had a good match against Everton, with a lot of chances to score, which he normally is clinical enough and strong enough."

"We gave him a little bit of time to breathe against Leeds. It was hard for him to come on, so he was not too much involved in the last 20 minutes because it was not our best game, but right now I don’t see why he should be too frustrated."

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed claims the Blues striker could head back to Germany in the summer 🔵 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2021

Werner has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions this season and has had a rather underwhelming campaign.

Although his form has picked up since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the striker has failed to find the back of the net consistently enough to justify his £54 million price tag.

Thomas Tuchel believes that Timo Werner will come good for Chelsea

Timo Werner in action for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel still believes that it is only a matter of time before Timo Werner starts firing for the club again. He told reporters:

"He did not score. Okay, this sticks in a situation like this. This can affect his self confidence, of course, but what does it help? The clear advice from us is don’t focus on the result, focus on the process. Get your decision-making right, get your technique right, make good decisions, for the decision take the right technique and the ball will do the rest. There is simply no time to reflect on what is going to be in summer or next year. At the moment I don’t see why he should be frustrated."

Chelsea take a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Tuchel will hope that Werner can help the Blues reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ian Wright highlights problem with Timo Werner’s finishing with German ‘not quite clicking’ at Chelseahttps://t.co/1GWh1VGXnU #CFC — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) March 9, 2021