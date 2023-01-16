Chelsea and Manchester City stars in line to get maiden England call-ups in March: Reports

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill and Manchester City right-back Rico Lewis are both reportedly set to get maiden England call-ups in March.

Colwill, 19, has emerged as a regular starter for Brighton & Hove Albion since last December. Since joining the Amex Stadium outfit from the Blues on a season-long loan earlier this summer, the Cobham youth product has racked up 812 minutes of action, starting nine matches.

A left-footed defender blessed with passing and marking, the England U21 player shot to prominence during his impressive loan spell at EFL Championship outfit Huddersfield Town last campaign. He netted two goals and contributed one assist in 32 overall appearances for them.

According to The Athletic, England manager Gareth Southgate is giving genuine consideration to handing Colwill a maiden senior call-up for his team's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. Lewis has also popped up as a potential call-up option due to his fine performances this season.

Lewis, 18, has established himself as a promising squad member at Manchester City in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has turned a lot of heads with his electric outings, even bagging a goal in his first UEFA Champions League start during his team's 3-1 win over Sevilla.

A versatile operator renowned for his pace and agility, Lewis made his professional debut during Manchester City's 4-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth in August last year. Since then, he has featured in 536 minutes of valuable first-team action across all competitions.

Chelsea considering £50 million move for ex-Manchester City midfielder: Reports

Speaking to talkSPORT, transfer guru Alex Crook has claimed that Chelsea could be in pursuit of ex-Manchester City star Romeo Lavia. He said:

"Romeo Lavia is a really talented young midfielder. His best performance in a Southampton shirt was probably against Chelsea back in late August. They only signed him from Manchester City back in the summer for a relatively modest fee of just £10.5 million."

Providing insight into the Blues' pursuit of the Belgian, Crook continued:

"Chelsea did make a transfer bid a few weeks later in that window, but Southampton rejected it. They are anticipating fresh interest. It could be a bid of up to £50 million. That is going to be a real test for the Sport Republic group if they want to keep this young player."

Lavia, 19, has scored one goal and contributed one assist in 11 games across all competitions for Southampton in the ongoing campaign.

