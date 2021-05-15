Chelsea and Manchester City in talks with Brazilian midfielder - Reports

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Champions League final this season and the two sides are set to battle in the transfer window as well.

According to Sports Witness, both Chelsea and Manchester City are eyeing a move for 21-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Patrick de Paula. The midfielder currently plays for Palmeiras in the Brazilian top-flight.

The team has a reputation for producing some of Brazil's top young players. Most recently, Gabriel Jesus came through the ranks at Palmeiras and later signed with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Patrick de Paula | @LucasSposito_ has been informed

Chelsea and Man City have made contact for Brazilian midfielder – Talks ongoing with club and agent. https://t.co/NDW4lxWb3C #cfc #mcfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 15, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester City have contacted Patrick de Paula's agent

According to the aforementioned source, both Manchester City and Chelsea have contacted Patrick de Paula's agent, inquiring about his availability this summer. Both clubs are looking for fresh recruits in midfield.

Manchester City reportedly scouted de Paula in Palmeiras' Copa Libertadores final against Santos.

Patrick de Puala playing for Palmeiras. (Photo by Sebastiao Moreira-Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea need a new midfielder more than Manchester City. The team has few options in the center of the park. Apart from N'Golo Kante, manager Thomas Tuchel can choose between Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic or youngster Billy Gilmour. Adding a young and talented midfielder to their ranks can only be a boost to the current squad.

Patrick de Paula is currently managed by Giuliano Bertolucci. The agent represents many Brazilian players, including Oscar, David Neres, Marquinhos and Felipe Anderson. The super-agent has prior experience in negotiating moves for Brazilians to big European clubs.

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Palmeiras for midfielder Patrick de Paula, Chelsea have also spoken with the player's agent.



- CFCSAUDIFANS #CFC pic.twitter.com/iOHzDGhRia — FootballPurists (@FootballPurist_) May 15, 2021

Patrick de Paula is primarily a defensive midfielder. Chelsea can use the Brazilian as N'Golo Kante's understudy before promoting him to the starting XI. The 21-year-old also possesses a great range of passing and has a natural tendency to move into channels. Chelsea could use de Paula as a box-to-box midfielder as well.

Palmeiras have set an asking price €25 million for the 21-year-old Copa Libertadores winner. This is Patrick de Paula's debut season with Palmeiras' first team. He has made 50 appearances, scoring 5 goals along the way.