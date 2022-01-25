Chelsea and Manchester United among Premier League clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich star: Reports

According to reports, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The German's current contract ends at the end of the season and he is said to have refused to sign a new one.

Sule joined Bayern in 2017 from Hoffenheim for €20 million. Since then, he has made 158 appearances for the club in all competitions, with 25 of them coming this season.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year, Sule is looking to join a top club that could help him make the German national team. However, he is also reportedly looking for a better contract than the one he got at Bayern.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #FCBayern Niklas Sule has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave this summer (BILD) #CFC Niklas Sule has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave this summer (BILD) #CFC #FCBayern

With the Premier League clubs mentioned above in the mix, Sule can negotiate a good deal.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen will all be out of a contract at Chelsea in the summer. The Blues need central defenders to partner Thiago Silva and Sule is one of the options they are looking at.

Transfer news/gossip @Transfernewsgo1 Bayern Munich want to replace the outgoing Niklas Sule with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. Sule is rumoured to be going the other way.



(Source: GOAL) Bayern Munich want to replace the outgoing Niklas Sule with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. Sule is rumoured to be going the other way.(Source: GOAL) https://t.co/rcZNhCdsPP

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Raphael Varane last summer. However, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have failed to instill inspire much confidence this season. As a result, the Red Devils are also looking to strengthen their defense.

Tottenham are also looking for improvements in defense after Antonio Conte took charge as manager in November. Besides Christian Romero and Eric Dier, their defense is massively error-prone and needs proven solid defenders.

Since Sule will be leaving in the summer, it could lead to a big battle in the market to secure his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester United face stern tests after international break

Chelsea and Manchester United haven't had the season they would have hoped for at the start of the season. While both were touted as title challengers, they are now limited to fighting for a Top 4 finish in the Premier League.

The Blues are currently in third position while the Red Devils are fourth. They are being chased by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. With every point being important at this point in the season, both sides will look to perform well after the international break.

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League match on February 19 while Manchester United take on Burnley on February 9.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar