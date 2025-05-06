Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal set for 3-horse race to sign 20-year-old Serie A prodigy: Reports

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in a three-horse race for the signature of Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo. According to a report from TBR Football, the aforementioned clubs have enquired about the youngster's availability but are yet to make an official offer (via CaughtOffSide).

It will be interesting if Fiorentina choose to let him go, with the 20-year-old contracted with the side till the summer of 2028. They will have a fair bit of negotiating power in this transfer.

As for Arsenal, they already have William Saliba and Gabriel established as starters in the central defensive department. Therefore, it will be difficult for Comuzzo to break into the first eleven in north London.

Meanwhile, Manchester United play three centre-backs, which means there is more of an opportunity to feature at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils have been poor this season, and they are currently placed 15th in the Premier League standings.

They could still manage to secure Champions League football by winning the Europa League. Lastly, Chelsea seems to be revamping their defensive department, with Benoit Badiashile's future uncertain. Wesley Fofana has struggled with injuries, calling for the need for reinforcements.

As for Comuzzo, he's made 31 appearances in Serie A this campaign and eight in the UEFA Europa Conference League. It could serve the youngster well to join a team like Chelsea, where he could see regular minutes and potentially compete in the Champions League.

When Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana revealed he had offers from Arsenal and Chelsea while he was an Ajax player

Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana revealed earlier this year that he received offers from Arsenal and Chelsea while he was still an Ajax player. The Cameroon international joined Inter Milan from the Dutch outfit in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer.

He moved to Manchester United only a year after this transfer to Italy for a reported fee of €50.20 million. Speaking to Le Media Carre in March, Onana said (via GOAL):

“Yes, Nice too. I had Monaco, I had Nice, I had Atletico Madrid, I had Chelsea, Arsenal."

Onana's time with Manchester United has not been great, with rumors suggesting that he could be out the door at the end of the season. He's played 47 matches across competitions this campaign for the Red Devils, keeping 11 clean sheets. The shot-stopper's current agreement runs until the summer of 2028.

