Chelsea and Manchester United to battle Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Argentine teenage sensation: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly set to compete against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to sign Boca Juniors youngster Milton Delgado. The 19-year-old has attracted attention with many tipping him to be the next Argentine young talent to look out for.

Milton Delgado is a defensive midfielder who rose from the ranks of the Boca Juniors youth team. At just 19 years, he has made 27 appearances for the Argentine side but has yet to score his first goal for them. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni reportedly believes he has a promising future with the national team as well.

According to El Crack Deportivo (h/t United in Focus), Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing Milton Delgado this summer. Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami is also interested in his services, so he can play alongside the legendary Argentine.

Manchester United's interest in Milton Delgado comes after they were linked to two other Argentine youngsters, including River Plate players Franco Mastantuono and Ian Subiabre. It appears that Ruben Amorim is looking to carry out a triple raid in the Albiceleste market with three youngsters on their radar to bolster their dynamic squad.

Milton Delgado could be a great addition for the Red Devils to add depth to their midfield. However, they already have Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte covering the pivot position. Meanwhile, Chelsea also have the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia as defensive midfielders. However, the Blues are known to look out for and sign young talents worldwide to bolster their squad.

Chelsea and Manchester United are in race with Barcelona to sign African youngster Aboubacar Maiga who's likened to Lionel Messi: Reports

According to TBR Football, Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are all interested in signing Aboubacar Maiga. The 15-year-old Mali international has been likened to the legendary Lionel Messi for his creativity and dribbling skills.

Maiga has received the nickname Malian Messi for his flair with the ball at a young age. The youngster is tipped to be one of the brightest talents in the African market, with multiple European giants interested in bagging his signature. Maiga captains the U-16 Mali national team and is usually employed in the right wing or in the attacking midfield role - both of which Lionel Messi excelled in his career.

Lionel Messi's former side, Barcelona, want to secure Maiga's signing by utilizing their deal with Academie Africa Foot. The partnership, signed last year, saw them bring African talent Ibrahim Diarra to Barca Atletic previously. Moreover, the Catalans are known for their knack of developing young talents into world-class players through their B-team and youth academy.

However, Manchester United and Chelsea are both monitoring Maiga's situation and will not let the deal go without a fight. The Red Bull organisation is also interested in signing the Mali international.

