Chelsea and Manchester United emerge as 'frontrunners' to sign 22-year-old defender - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Juventus superstar Matthijs de Ligt, a report from Corriere dello Sport (via CaughtOffside) has claimed.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender is one of the most sought-after young defenders in the world. He is technically astute, rarely commits silly fouls, and can go toe-to-toe with the most intimidating forwards.

De Ligt, who joined Juventus from Ajax for a whopping £76.95 million fee in July 2019, currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Bianconeri (until 2024). The club are reportedly willing to push his deal to 2026 but have not had any luck cracking the case.

As per Corriere dello Sport's report, Juve want to include a £98 million buyout clause in the centre-back's contract, while the player is unwilling to push it beyond £70 million.

Additionally, there has also been a disagreement over wages, despite the Dutchman already being the club's highest-paid player. It has been said that the disagreement could see the player walk away from Turin this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea have seemingly emerged as "frontrunners" for the wantaway star.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com For the right price, I would love De Ligt at Chelsea For the right price, I would love De Ligt at Chelsea 👏 https://t.co/jK4ClLXTEf

Set to be without Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen next season, Thomas Tuchel’s side are in dire need of centre-backs and could do with a leader at the back. Manchester United, who had a tough time keeping clean sheets, could also use De Ligt's discipline in the 2022-23 season.

The player, who has scored eight times in 117 games for Juventus so far, is currently valued at £63 million (via Tranfermarkt).

Erik ten Hag could give Manchester United an edge over Chelsea in De Ligt race

Both Chelsea and Manchester United need reinforcements at the back, and De Ligt's alleged contractual feud gives them the perfect opening.

The Red Devils cannot offer the former Ajax centre-back Champions League football, but they have his former manager in their ranks, which could help them beat Chelsea to the punch.

De Ligt worked closely under Ten Hag for two great years at Ajax (2017-18, 2018-19), playing arguably the best football of his career. With Ten Hag's guidance, De Ligt unleashed his leadership traits, winning the captain's armband at Ajax.

Under him, the Dutch star played his first-ever Champions League semi-final, something he hasn’t experienced again at Juventus.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ Matthijs de Ligt is all over the Italian back and front pages this morning. Matthijs de Ligt is all over the Italian back and front pages this morning. 👀

The Blues would be able to offer him a more balanced team, one that could practically dream of winning something next season. United, on the other hand, would be able to give him the familiarity of working under a trusted coach.

De Ligt could have a tough choice to make if he is genuinely interested in leaving Juve this summer.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far