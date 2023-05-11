Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed their interest in signing 2022 FIFA World Cup winner this summer - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly both shown interest in signing 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

TyC Sports' Gaston Edul reports that Tottenham, the Blues, and the Red Devils are all keeping tabs on Martinez. However, Spurs are the side said to be showing more interest in the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

Martinez is expected to leave Aston Villa in the summer despite his contract not expiring until 2027. There is no exit clause in Martinez's contract with Villa but he is being touted with a departure from Unai Emery's side. He has been in fine form for the Villains this season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 34 games across competitions.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper won the Golden Glove award for his performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He kept three clean sheets in seven games and made a memorable save in the final as Argentina won the tournament.

Chelsea are likely to be under new management in the summer with Mauricio Pochettino widely expected to be appointed. The Argentine may be enticed to move for his compatriot amid Kepa Arizzabalaga's questionable form. The Spaniard has kept 12 clean sheets in 36 games. There is also uncertainty over Edouard Mendy's future with the Senegalese shot-stopper rejecting a new six-year contract offer.

Manchester United look set to hand David de Gea a new deal. The Spanish goalkeeper has reportedly agreed terms on a new contract. However, Erik ten Hag is believed not to have promised the shot-stopper a starting berth in his side next season. De Gea is under pressure after some glaring mistakes throughout the season. A woeful blunder against West Ham United led to the Red Devils suffering a 1-0 defeat last Sunday (May 7).

However, Tottenham's potential pursuit makes the most sense as Hugo Lloris is anticipated to leave the club at the end of the season. The French goalkeeper has a year left on his contract but a move to the Saudi Pro League is being mooted, per The Daily Mail.

Manchester United carry out checks on former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Manchester United are tracking Tammy Abraham.

Manchester United have reportedly carried out further checks on former Chelsea frontman Tammy Abraham. According to The i newspaper, the Red Devils are monitoring the English striker's situation at AS Roma. Ten Hag is eager to sign a new center-forward in the summer.

Abraham has enjoyed a superb spell with Roma in Serie A. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 47 games across competitions this season. He joined i Lupi from Chelsea in 2021.

The 25-year-old was rarely given an opportunity during his time at Stamford Bridge. He made 82 appearances, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. Abraham has three years left on his contract with Roma.

