Chelsea and Manchester United handed blow as PL side hold talks to sign top target - Reports

Everton have reportedly held talks to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Liam Delap. The Ipswich Town star wants to keep his options open and is also interested in staying in the Premier League.

As per a report in The Guardian, Delap is a target for Everton, who are now pushing to sign the 22-year-old. The striker has a £30 million release clause in his contract following the relegation of Ipswich Town.

David Moyes confirmed the reports and admitted that Everton had held talks with Delap. He said:

"We have had a chance to speak to him. He's spoken to three or four clubs and he's given us the opportunity to pitch our case. We're probably a little bit behind the black ball but you never know what happens."

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna also admitted that the club have permitted Delap to hold talks with other clubs. He added that they were ready to support him and were sure that the Chelsea and Manchester United target would leave this summer. He said (via BBC):

"Liam's looking at his options for next year, which I think he is entitled to do and we support him with that. I think we have given him permission to do that this week. It's a very important decision for his future. Of course there is a lot of interest - and rightly so. I think part of his week has been having some of those conversations."

Chelsea and Manchester United have also reportedly held talks with Delap this summer. The striker wanted to join a side that played in Europe next season. However, notably, the Red Devils have failed to qualify for Europe after finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jamie Carragher urged Liam Delap to pick Everton over Chelsea and Manchester United

Jamie Carragher, on Sky Sports earlier this week, urged Liam Delap to pick Everton as his next club, as they would give him the platform needed at this point in his career. He added that the pressure would be too much at a top club like Manchester United.

He said (via Tribal Football):

"I don't think Delap should go to Man United. What happened to Hojlund, sometimes when you're going from a team who have been relegated - I know Man United are 16th, but they are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the eyes and ears on them. I think that's such a big step. I know people might say it's not in terms of league position, but Man United are a monster. I do think he's an upgrade on Hojlund, but I almost think that next step should be Everton or something."

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also said to be interested in signing Liam Delap this summer. The striker has scored 12 goals in 36 Premier League matches this season.

