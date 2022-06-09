Chelsea and Manchester United keeping tabs on 21-year-old defender: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are believed to be interested in AS Monaco defender Benoit Badishile.

According to L'Equipe [via Insidefutbol], Badiashile has been heavily scouted by two Premier League sides. The defender has two years left on his contract with AS Monaco. This could force the French club to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him for a bargain price next year.

Benoit Badiashile rose through the youth ranks at Monaco before making his senior debut for the club during the 2018-19 campaign. He has gone on to make 119 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 21-year-old's impressive performances helped Monaco finish third in the Ligue table. His physicality, speed, and defensive abilities have caught the attention of Manchester United and Chelsea.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



In addition to Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and a Spanish club are closely monitoring the situation of Benoît Badiashile (21). #MUFC NEW:In addition to Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and a Spanish club are closely monitoring the situation of Benoît Badiashile (21). @lequipe 🚨🇫🇷 NEW: In addition to Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and a Spanish club are closely monitoring the situation of Benoît Badiashile (21). @lequipe #MUFC 🔴

Chelsea will need to sign replacements for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Rudiger will join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract expires on June 30. Christensen, whose contract is also set to run out this summer, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as per Football.london.

Manchester United's disappointing defensive displays was one of the major reasons behind their downfall last season. The club's new manager Erik ten Hag will be keen to bolster the club's defense this summer.

The Red Devils' back-line has lacked physicality and speed in recent years. The likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof lack the pace and mobility to cope with some of the best forwards in the English top tier. The Premier League giants have, therefore, identified Benoit Badiashile as a potential transfer target.

Manchester United could move ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Benoit Badiashile

Club Atletico de Madrid v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Group A

According to Football.london, Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and could therefore drop their interest in Benoit Badiashile.

The club could also opt to promote promising youth academy product Levi Colwill next season. The 19-year-old was highly impressive during his loan spell with Huddersfield Town last season and helped the club reach the Promotion Playoff finals.

utdreport @utdreport Manchester United are considering a move for AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile Manchester United are considering a move for AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United, on the other hand, are expecting a number of defenders to leave the club this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will attempt to offload Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly this summer. The club will be keen to make some defensive reinforcements this summer and could attempt to sign Benoit Badiashile.

